Somalia: ATMIS Troops Honored for Peace Building Efforts in Somalia

A total of 119 senior officers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) were awarded AU medals and certificates for their exceptional contributions to peace-building in Somalia during a ceremony marking the completion of their tour of duty.

The officers, including military and police personnel, were commended for their resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

Uganda, a major troop-contributing country, is recognised for its significant role in rebuilding Somalia through the dedicated deployment of its Army and Police officers.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, praised the officers for their courage and dedication to the mission's mandate.

"Your time in Somalia has been marked by resilience, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the mission's mandate. You leave behind a legacy of service and sacrifice that will inspire those who continue this journey," said Ambassador Souef.

Uganda has been a cornerstone of ATMIS' peace efforts, deploying personnel since the inception of the mission's predecessor, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Ugandan troops have been instrumental in liberating key areas from extremist control, training Somali security forces, and helping rebuild institutions critical to Somalia's governance and development.

ATMIS Deputy Force Commander for Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, lauded the officers for their professionalism and dedication to promoting peace.

He emphasized the importance of their contributions in securing Somalia and enabling its transition to self-reliance.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Force Commander for Support and Logistics Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti, Military Chief of Staff Brig.

Gen. Kindu Gezu Tegegn, and Police Commissioner AIGP Hillary Sao Kanu. Representatives from the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and ambassadors accredited to Somalia also witnessed the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda's enduring commitment to the peace process has solidified its role as a regional stabiliser. By contributing soldiers, police officers, and resources, the country continues to play a pivotal role in fostering security and rebuilding Somalia's institutions.

As the honored officers return home, their efforts highlight the critical role of African solidarity and multinational collaboration in addressing complex security challenges in Somalia and across the continent.