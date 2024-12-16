South Africa: Mchunu Condemns KZN Killings

16 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has condemned the killings of four people including two police officers in Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

"This brutal act of violence is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by our police officers in their line of duty and the vulnerability of our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two officers and the innocent women whose lives were viciously cut short.

"Their loss is a tragedy not only to their loved ones but also to the broader community and the police fraternity," the Minister said in a statement on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, at approximately 19:30 on Saturday, three police officers from the Hammarsdale Police Station responded to the murder of a woman in the Cliffdale area.

While they were attending to the scene, the alleged perpetrator opened fire, fatally wounding two officers and killing another elderly woman before fleeing the scene. The third officer was unharmed.

The police acted swiftly in their response, engaging in a shootout with the suspect, who was later found deceased in dense bushes near the crime scene.

A firearm belonging to one of the fallen officers was recovered in the suspect's possession. The Minister commends the police for their decisive and immediate actions.

The Minister reiterated his call for communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.

"We cannot and will not tolerate attacks on those who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities. This senseless violence must stop. As we mourn the loss of our fallen heroes, we remain resolute in our commitment to making our country safer," Mchunu said.

