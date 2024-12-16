South Africa: Operations Run Smoothly At Lebombo Port of Entry

16 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Operations at the Lebombo port of entry are running smoothly as holiday movements increase, the Border Management Authority (BMA) said on Monday.

"The processing of cargo on both arrival and departure continues as normal, with efficient facilitation ensuring seamless movement of goods. Similarly, traveller movements in both directions are flowing without disruptions, reflecting the Authority's preparedness for the busy holiday season," the authority said in a statement on the port of entry to Mzoambique.

The BMA's statement comes as South Africa today commemorates Reconciliation Day.

"This weekend from Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December 2024, 52 252 travellers were processed at Lebombo Port of Entry - a clear indication of the increased activity as South Africa enters its peak travel period."

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato said operations are proceeding smoothly, with no significant incidents or challenges recorded adding that the backlog of trucks that were on the N4 has been cleared.

Traffic on the corridor towards the port of entry has also been cleared.

Masiapato affirmed that the BMA remains vigilant and fully equipped to maintain this level of efficiency while continuing to monitor operations closely.

"We are working with other law enforcement authorities and stakeholders such as the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to ensure that both trade and travel through Lebombo are handled with maximum efficiency and minimal delays during this high-demand period," he said.

The authority added that it appreciates the cooperation of travellers and stakeholders and encourages continued adherence to border regulations to maintain smooth operations.

"Given the dynamic nature of operations on the ground, the BMA remains committed to providing timely updates as the situation evolves. The Authority urges the public to report any suspicious activities at the ports by contacting the BMA's toll-free hotline at 0801 229 019," it said.

