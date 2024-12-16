South Africa: Sascoc Expresses Interest in Hosting the 2036 Olympics, but Can South Africa Afford It?

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has formally declared interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. But does South Africa need it?

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min South Africa will host the 2027 men's Cricket World Cup while a bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023 was snatched away by France despite SA being named as the preferred bidder by an independent assessment panel.

This country has never been afraid to get in the arena and make audacious bids to stage global sporting events. Some failed, and some, such as a bid to stage the 2010 Fifa World Cup, succeeded. The reasons it was successful are still a matter of scrutiny after bribery allegations.

The tournament itself was a success, as was Rugby World Cup 1995, Afcon 1996 and the 2003 Cricket World Cup hosted by South Africa.

The one, obvious missing event from that list is the Olympic Games. Africa, never mind South Africa, has not hosted the modern Olympics once since its inception in 1896

London and Paris have hosted the Games three times each, Los Angeles is set for its third staging in 2028 while Tokyo has held the Games twice.

Cape Town's bid for the 2004 Games, still the only bid that made the final shortlist from Africa, ultimately lost...