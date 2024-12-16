Uganda: Acholi Cultural Festival Makes Comeback After Covid-19

The fourth edition of the annual Acholi Cultural Festival returned to Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City, marking a vibrant celebration of the rich heritage of the Acholi people.

Held from December 12 to 14 under the theme, "Celebrating and Promoting Acholi Heritage for Socio-economic Development," the event attracted thousands from across the region.

Attendees showcased traditional music, dance, art, and cuisine, reflecting the cultural diversity of the Acholi subregion.

This was the festival's first edition since 2019, when public gatherings were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event had taken place at Kitgum Public School grounds in Kitgum Municipality.

The festival was graced by prominent traditional leaders, including the paramount chief of the Lugbara people from Arua, the paramount chief of the Lango, representatives from the Luo community in Kisumu, Kenya, and chiefs from Acholi's various chiefdoms.

The program featured a range of cultural performances, including traditional dances, music, drama, and hunting skill demonstrations that left audiences cheering.

A cultural exhibition showcased crafts such as basket weaving, pottery, and woodcarving, while traditional Acholi dishes like "kwon kal" (millet bread), "malakwang" (a leafy green vegetable dish), and smoked meat pasted with simsim or peanut butter delighted attendees.

Prime Minister of the Acholi Cultural Institution, speaking to Nile Post, emphasized the importance of passing cultural knowledge to younger generations.

"Our culture is our identity, and it is our responsibility to ensure it is preserved. I encourage the youth to actively engage in learning their traditions," he said.

He also raised concerns about the diminishing use of traditional Acholi language among youth, calling the festival an opportunity to reconnect with their history and roots.

The festival concluded with remarks from the Paramount Chief of Acholi, who urged the community to embrace agriculture as a pathway to economic empowerment.

"Plant perennial crops like coffee and macadamia. These will bring wealth to our people and transform lives," he advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Entertainment Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also called for unity, dismissing rumors of internal disputes, and affirmed the existence of one kingdom under one authentic king.

One attendee, Alex Ojara, reflected on the significance of the event: "This festival reminds us of the importance of preserving our culture and heritage. I am proud to be part of it."

The Acholi Cultural Festival served not only as a celebration of tradition but also as a call to action for preserving cultural identity, fostering economic growth, and strengthening unity among the Acholi people.