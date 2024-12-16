Sudan: Al-Aiser - Sudan's Enemies Have Chosen Selective Methods to Strike the Societal Conscience

15 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Ali Al-Aiser called on international and regional organizations interested in the cultural sphere to contribute to the reconstruction of Sudan after the war through workshops and forums to combat hate speech and put an end to attempts to fragment the societal conscience led by countries and organizations.

Al-Aiser praised, while addressing at the Red Sea University on Sunday morning the launch of the activities of the "Power of Culture for Peace" workshop organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information under the auspices of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), the role of the organization in supporting emotional cohesion between nations and peoples, stressing that culture constitutes a basic vessel for integration between societies.

The Minister of Culture and Information renewed Sudan's desire to cooperate with ALECSO and all organizations to rebuild the country after the war.

Al-Aiser said that Allah has blessed Sudan with a unique cultural and societal fusion of conscience, stressing that this cultural fusion contributes to building society and serves the interests of Sudan and its regional surroundings.

He pointed out, in this regard, that Sudan's enemies have chosen to divide the Sudanese nation by selecting new methods to dismantle society under the pretext that it is heterogeneous, and this is an incorrect claim.

The minister stressed that the world has witnessed the war imposed on Sudan through introduction of foreign components that practice methods that are not at the core of the Sudanese human structure, renewing the Ministry of Culture and Information's welcome to all efforts to strengthen the societal conscience.

It is deserve mentioning that the rebel Rapid Support Militia ransacked all museums, heritage and archaeological exhibitions in Sudan and smuggled them abroad and tried to sell them.

