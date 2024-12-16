Nigeria: Dangote Exports Petrol to Four African Countries

The 650,000-barrel Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has confirmed exports of premium motor spirit (pms) to no fewer than four African countries including Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa.

Vice President of Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed this when the refinery played host to a delegation from the Japanese Business Community in Nigeria, led by Japan's Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo.

This is just as the complex was hailed as an astonishing masterpiece, showcasing Nigeria's technological advancements on the global stage.

Daily Trust reports that the exports to neighbouring African countries came amidst recent controversy between the oil marketers and the refinery on one hand and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on the other hand.

Dangote had vowed that he would export its petroleum products if the local marketers refuse to lift his fuel.

Confirming this during the visit by the Japanese delegation, the VP stated that products from the refinery meet international standards and are already being exported globally.

"In recent weeks, we've exported petrol to Cameroon, Ghana, Angola, and South Africa among others. Diesel has gone all over the world, and jet fuel is being heavily exported to European markets. Our products are already making their mark internationally," he said as quoted from a statement from Dangote.

He further added that by leveraging Africa's vast crude oil resources to produce refined products locally, the Dangote Group aims to create a virtuous cycle of industrial development, job creation, and economic prosperity.

He explained that the facility is the vision of a Nigerian investor- Aliko Dangote, designed and built by Nigerians, and intended to serve the global market.

He said that it is a point of pride that a Nigerian company not only designed but also built the world's largest single-train refinery complex. Dangote Industries Limited, a Nigerian company, acted as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for the refinery.

In the process, cutting-edge technologies from around the world were incorporated to ensure that the facility meets the highest standards. Edwin assured the ambassador-designate and the delegation that the company is open to collaboration, always striving to maintain the best possible standards.

The Japanese delegation, which toured the impressive facilities housing both the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals as well as Dangote Fertilisers, commended the state-of-the-art technology on display, noting that it reinforces Nigeria's role as the gateway to Africa.

Managing Director of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Takashi Oku, remarked that while Nigeria remains the gateway to Africa, the Dangote Refinery stands as a remarkable project that showcases the country's technological progress.

He added that the facility, as the world's largest single-train refinery, is a point of immense pride for Nigeria. JETRO is Japan's governmental organisation for trade and investment.

"We had heard about the excellence of the Dangote Refinery through the media but seeing it in person has left us truly amazed by its vastness and grandeur. It demonstrates that Nigeria's population is not only growing but also advancing in technology. We are keen to collaborate with Nigerian companies, especially Dangote Refinery," he said.

Managing Director of Itochu Nigeria Limited, Masahiro Tsuno, also praised the sheer size and automation of the Dangote Refinery, calling it a miracle and one of the wonders of the world.

"I've seen many standalone refineries across the globe, including in Vietnam and the Middle East. However, this size of a refinery built by one single investor is probably a miracle in the world. And I'm just actually witnessing a miracle, to be honest, today," he said.