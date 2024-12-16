Egypt Approves $500m Financing Agreement With Abu Dhabi Exports Office for Wheat Imports

16 December 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian House of Representatives, led by Speaker Hanafi El-Gebali, has approved Presidential Decree No. 533 of 2023, which formalizes a framework agreement between the Egyptian government and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) to finance wheat imports for Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).

Under this agreement, ADEX, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, will provide a $100 million annual revolving financing program over five years, amounting to a total of $500 million. This funding will support Egypt's efforts to secure its wheat supply.

Mohamed Suleiman, Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee, detailed the agreement's objectives, highlighting the $500 million financing as a critical step in ensuring the continuous supply of wheat to GASC. He emphasized the agreement's dual purpose: strengthening the partnership between Egypt and the UAE and securing wheat at competitive prices, thereby alleviating the financial strain of external imports on the government.

Hesham Al-Hosary, Chairman of the Agriculture and Irrigation Committee, lauded the agreement for its contribution to reinforcing Egypt's strategic wheat reserves. He reiterated the government's dedication to achieving food security for all citizens, calling it a fundamental component of national security.

Al-Hosary also acknowledged President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's efforts to expand agricultural land both horizontally and vertically to address food security challenges. These efforts aim to combat issues such as climate change, water scarcity, and soil salinity, while seeking innovative approaches to enhance relative self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.