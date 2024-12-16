Egypt Approves $500m Financing Agreement With Abu Dhabi Exports Office for Wheat Imports

The Egyptian House of Representatives, led by Speaker Hanafi El-Gebali, has approved Presidential Decree No. 533 of 2023, which formalizes a framework agreement between the Egyptian government and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) to finance wheat imports for Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).

Under this agreement, ADEX, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, will provide a $100 million annual revolving financing program over five years, amounting to a total of $500 million. This funding will support Egypt's efforts to secure its wheat supply.

Mohamed Suleiman, Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee, detailed the agreement's objectives, highlighting the $500 million financing as a critical step in ensuring the continuous supply of wheat to GASC. He emphasized the agreement's dual purpose: strengthening the partnership between Egypt and the UAE and securing wheat at competitive prices, thereby alleviating the financial strain of external imports on the government.

Hesham Al-Hosary, Chairman of the Agriculture and Irrigation Committee, lauded the agreement for its contribution to reinforcing Egypt's strategic wheat reserves. He reiterated the government's dedication to achieving food security for all citizens, calling it a fundamental component of national security.

Al-Hosary also acknowledged President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's efforts to expand agricultural land both horizontally and vertically to address food security challenges. These efforts aim to combat issues such as climate change, water scarcity, and soil salinity, while seeking innovative approaches to enhance relative self-sufficiency in wheat production.