Sudan's Emergency Lawyers Warn of Educational Inequalities As Exams Loom

Khartoum — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers have condemned the decision to hold the Sudanese Certificate exams on December 28, arguing that the decision deprives students in war-torn areas, displacement camps, and refugee camps of their right to equitable access to education.

In a statement released yesterday, the Emergency Lawyers criticised the Sudanese authorities for failing to ensure equal educational opportunities for students across the country ahead of the Sudanese Certificate Examinations.

The group argued that holding the exams under the current circumstances would further entrench educational disparities, particularly for students in conflict zones. They highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions faced by these students, including bombardments, forced displacement, and the lack of basic services.

"These challenges make it impossible for many to access exam centres, particularly those living in camps both inside and outside Sudan," the statement said.

The Emergency Lawyers warned that displaced students, who already face significant barriers to education, will be disproportionately affected. They urged the government to implement solutions that account for the humanitarian crises in conflict zones, displacement camps, and refugee settings to ensure that all students can exercise their right to education without discrimination or deprivation.

"Hosting the exams while most cities and villages in Sudan remain embroiled in violence reflects systemic discrimination, deepens educational inequities, and exacerbates the suffering of displaced students," the statement lamented.

The group called for urgent action to protect students' rights and to ensure that "all students, regardless of their circumstances, have safe and equal access to education in line with international human rights standards."

Divisive plan

Speaking at a forum in Port Sudan on Saturday, Transitional Sovereignty Council Vice President Malik Agar accused Chad of refusing to host the postponed 2023 Sudanese Certificate exams in Abéché, where 13,000 Sudanese students are registered to take the tests.

Agar described Chad's decision as part of "a war aimed at destroying Sudan." He insisted that holding the exams would not lead to the division of the country as many critics argue.

During a visit to exam centres in Atbara on Sunday, Agar doubled down on the importance of proceeding with the exams for students who were unable to sit last year due to conflict and administrative delays, noting the growing backlog of candidates.

For his part, acting Minister of Education Ahmed Khalifa that the exams would take place as planned on December 28, despite criticism and logistical concerns.

In October last year, the federal Education Ministry instructed areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to resume studies, thereby excluding areas controlled by the rival paramilitaryRapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese Teachers' Committee rejected the decision to resume studies in safe areas at the time, calling it "an entry point to divide Sudan". A member of the River Nile state Teachers committee commented a month later that "We do not want an elitist education that serves half of the students in the country, but a normal education that includes all."