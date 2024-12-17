Mozambique: Save the Children Warns Up to 650,000 Children At Risk From Impacts of Cyclone Chido in Mozambique, As Aid Effort Prepares to Mobilise

press release

Up to 650,000 children [1] and their families are in danger after Cyclone Chido tore through northern Mozambique, Save the Children has warned.

Cyclone Chido made landfall between Mecufi district in Cabo Delgado province and Memba district in Nampula province in the early hours of Sunday morning. The category 5 cyclone brought with it very heavy rains, which were forecast to produce 250mm in the space of 24 hours and wind gusts reaching up to 260km/h.

Based on the path taken, the greatest damage is likely to be in Pemba, Metuge, Mecufi and Chiure in Cabo Delgado and in Memba and Erati in Nampula - areas that are all home to vulnerable communities already facing high levels of deprivation. The presence of armed groups in the affected region is also likely to hamper access to humanitarian aid.

Save the Children's Country Director in Mozambique, Ilaria Manunza, said:

"Cyclone Chido is a catastrophe for children in northern Mozambique. They risk losing their homes, being separated from their families, and suffering limited access to water, sanitation, healthcare and education. This storm is yet another example of extreme weather wreaking havoc on an already vulnerable community that has been torn apart by conflict and steeped in poverty. Save the Children is preparing staff and resources to support those worst affected, as part of an urgent and multifaceted response."

As the damage is assessed by the Government and the humanitarian community, Save the Children is preparing to support affected communities with survival kits and other essential items, in coordination with other agencies.

The charity's teams, who are already present in most of the worst-hit areas, will also prioritise setting up systems and services to ensure the protection of children, and help support the renovation of damaged schools.

Children in northern Mozambique already face a variety of significant vulnerabilities. The ongoing conflicts have led to large-scale displacement, coupled with weakened infrastructure, making it difficult to access basic services like water, education, sanitation, and healthcare. Malnutrition is also a significant concern, with many children experiencing food insecurity.

Cyclones and extreme weather events are an additional threat, destroying homes, contaminating water supplies, and disrupting access to humanitarian aid. The coastal locations of Nampula and Cabo Delgado, with their fragile infrastructures, make them highly vulnerable to storms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Climate Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the last five years, Mozambique has been hit by 3 other cyclones: Idai, in March 2019, Kenneth only a month later and Freddy in February last year, killing over 1,100 people and causing billions of pounds worth of damage.

Save the Children has been working in Mozambique since 1986, providing support to children through our development and humanitarian programmes. The charity works with communities, local partners, and the government to design and deliver programmes to meet the needs of the most deprived children. We also advocate for greater investment of public and private resources for children.