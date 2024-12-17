Zimbabwe: Chinese Lithium Miner Rolls Out Goromonzi Development Projects

PROSPECT Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) has launched a US$1,3 million Goromonzi Community Development Programme to be implemented over three years starting next year.

PLZ, a subsidiary of China's Huayou Cobalt Limited commenced operations in Goromonzi in 2022 and has invested a total of US$4 million on various programmes including corporate social responsibility initiatives. Huayou, one of the world's biggest lithium-ion battery materials and new cobalt materials producer bought a controlling stake in the Goromonzi lithium mine from Australia-headquartered mining group, Prospect Resources, for US$377,8 million in 2021.

As part of its projects aimed at uplifting the living standards of communities from which it operates, PLZ has implemented initiatives focused on infrastructural development, agriculture, reducing environmental degradation and improving access to public health and education in Goromonzi District.

Next year, the lithium producer will roll out the community development programme whose projects under community health, vocational training, women's empowerment and energy equity.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Goromonzi Community Development Programme at Vhuta Primary School in the district on Friday, Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Apollonia Munzverengwi, who was the guest of honour, said the community projects initiated by PLZ were designed to uplift and empower communities from which the company operates.

She said the initiative would go a long way in ensuring continuous and sustainable development in Goromonzi District.

"The initiative by PLZ resonates well with desired corporate social responsibility, as we seek to contribute immensely towards the Government's commitment of creating a better life for all.

"As we traverse our President's mantra of 'leaving no-one and no place behind,' I want to acknowledge the critical role that our communities play in shaping our nation's future.

"The projects we are gathered for here to launch today by PLZ are aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing our communities in Goromonzi District," she said.

Minister Munzverengwi said the planned projects would further enhance employment opportunities and stimulate local economies as her province sought to improve its Gross Domestic Product, while supporting the livelihoods of the general populace in the district and the nation at large.

"Through the efforts by investors and partners like PLZ, the province will definitely contribute immensely towards an upper middle income society by 2030," she said.

Huayou Cobalt senior manager in the Department of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development Mr Jicheng Lyu, speaking at the same occasion, said: "The duration of this project is three years -- between 2025 and 2027.

"The amount for this programme is about US$1,3 million.

"There are four supported projects under the Goromonzi Community Development Programme -- the first one is the community health development project and the objective of this project is to increase the awareness of epidemic diseases prevention among local children; the vocational education project which is aimed at empowering the youths with skills that will help them find decent jobs; women empowerment project whose objective is to empower women with sewing skills and increase their income by securing sewing orders; and the energy equity project."

PLZ general manager Mr Henry Zhu said as a good corporate citizen, his organisation recognised that their presence in Goromonzi had a significant impact over the lives of the surrounding communities.

"That is why we are committed to making a positive difference in our community.

"The projects we are launching today are designed to address some of the most pressing issues in our communities -- from providing energy, to health care, skills development and economic empowerment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These initiatives will have to create a better future for all of us and those projects create a new partnership model in support of the Sino-Africa Corporate Community Action Network and sustainable development initiated by the United Nations Global Compact."

Mr Zhu commended the Government for its continued support to PLZ's operations, saying this has been instrumental in creating an enabling environment for businesses to operate.

The Second Republic has adopted the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra to lure investors in various economic sectors across the globe to invest in the country.

As part of efforts to attract investments into Zimbabwe, the Government has embarked on a re-engagement and engagement offensive to re-establish cordial relations with the international community.

This follows Zimbabwe's isolation from the global village when the country embarked on the successful land reform programme in 2000 to address the disparities created during the colonial era.