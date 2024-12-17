Algeria: President Tebboune Attaches Paramount Importance to Development of Major Cities

Algiers — The minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, said Monday that the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attached paramount importance to the development and promotion of the country's major cities and the improvement of the living environment of their population.

In an address at a presentation on the strategic vision about the capital's development and modernisation, held at the Moufdi-Zakaria Palace of Culture under the supervision of the president of the Republic, Merad said that "in parallel with the development momentum it has created at several levels, the president of the Republic attaches a paramount importance to the promotion of major cities and the improvement of the living environment of their population, synergistically with the economic, cultural and technological prospects defined in most reforms."

He added that the priority the President of the Republic gives to the capital stems from "his commitment to grant it its rightful place, given its rich historical heritage and promising assets."

"It is against this backdrop that the importance attached by the president of the Republic to rehabilitating the country's capital (Al Mahrusa) is clear, with a view to regaining its historic lustre and establishing itself as a centre of Islamic, Arab and African influence, to become a source of pride for its children (...) and a mirror reflecting new Algeria's momentum in various fields," the minister said.

"The central and local authorities are working to give concrete expression to this desire through the strategic vision," he added.

"Addressing citizens' concerns and improving their living environment were at the heart of the instructions of the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on which the public policies he has taken are based ".

The president of the Republic "has taken a series of development measures relating to various regions of the country, following a comprehensive and integrated vision, based on balance and fairness, in addition to "empowering regions and boosting their attractiveness through strategic projects, allowing them to become a lever for the country's socio-economic dynamism."

As part of the implementation of the guidelines of the president of the Republic, many structuring projects have been launched over the last two years, meeting the development concerns of the capital, he said.

He added that the capital's administration has also been working for "the development of a multi-dimensional strategic vision to establish a renewed identity for the capital to become a centre of excellence."