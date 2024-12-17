Angola: Head of State Meets With DRC Counterpart in Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, met Sunday in Luanda, at the Presidential Palace, with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi.

The Congolese statesman is in Luanda to participate in the Angola-DRC-Rwanda Tripartite Summit to seek lasting solutions to the conflict in the eastern region of DRC.

The meeting was also attended by the Kenya former head of state, Uhuru Kenyatta, in his capacity as facilitator of the Nairobi route, with the same focus on the pacification of the DR Cngo.

The Summit is an initiative of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as mediator appointed by the African Union (AU), as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Rwanda and the DRC.

The meeting took place in the absence of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who was also expected to be in Luanda today.

The event was preceded by the holding, on Saturday, in the Angolan capital, of the 7th Ministerial Meeting between the Republic of Rwanda and the DRC, facilitated by Angola, within the scope of the Mediation Process on the Security and Peace Situation in the East of the DRC.

The meeting was chaired by the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António, in the presence of the minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Fatherland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", and officers from defence and security bodies.

The 7th Ministerial Meeting between Rwanda and the DRC includes the Adoption of the Agenda and the analysis of the security and peace situation in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on the Mediation proposal, related to the disarmament and cantonment of the M23 movement.

The Rwandan Foreign Affairs and Cooperation minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe and the Rwandan minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and the Foreign, International Cooperation and Francophonie minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, headed the delegations from their respective countries.

Angola, as mediator, has played a fundamental role in facilitating political and diplomatic dialogue between Rwanda and the DR Congo, with the aim of stabilizing this volatile Great Lakes region.

