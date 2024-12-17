Ethiopia: National Dialogue Commission Launches Agenda-Gathering Forum in Oromia Despite Political Opposition

Addis Abeba- The National Dialogue Commission (NDC) commenced an agenda-gathering forum in Oromia Region on 16 December, 2024, in Adama city, despite opposition from major political parties in the region.

According to the Commission, over 7,000 representatives, drawn from 356 districts and ten societal groups, are participating in discussions to identify agendas over five consecutive days.

The discussions include selecting representatives who will work with stakeholders to refine and prioritize the proposed agendas. A specialized session for influential community members is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024. This will be followed by a dialogue involving 1,700 participants, including regional officials and community representatives, from December 22 to December 24.

Professor Mesfin Araya, Chief Commissioner of the National Dialogue Commission, emphasized, "Participants must fulfill their responsibilities by identifying and addressing issues that can move the nation forward." He added that the Commission has already concluded agenda-setting sessions in nine regional states and two city administrations.

Hirut GebreSelassie, Deputy Chief Commissioner, emphasized the importance of the dialogue, describing it as "a moment where youth, women, farmers, laborers, and various societal groups come together to discuss Ethiopia's history."

Despite these efforts, the Commission faces opposition within the region. The Caucus of Opposition Parties (CoP), an umbrella of eleven opposition groups in Ethiopia, accused the National Dialogue Commission of failing to facilitate an "inclusive" national dialogue, alleging that it is being "used for political purposes" by the ruling party.

Furthermore, opposition parties such as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) have opted out of the process, citing criticism over its approach.

The Commission previously reported that the ongoing militarized conflict in the Amhara region and the unresolved "preliminary issues" in Tigray have posed significant challenges to its operations.