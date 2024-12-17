Algeria: President Tebboune Attends Presentation On Strategic Vision for Capital's Development, Modernization

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attended Monday at the Palace of Culture Moufdi Zakaria, in Algiers, a presentation on the strategic vision of the capital's development and modernization.

The State's senior officials, the government's members and Algiers' governor attended this presentation.

The capital's development and modernization strategy include several modern projects mirroring the position and cultural and civilizational legacy of the country's capital city.

Some of these projects are already underway and others will be executed in the short and medium terms.

The State has mobilized major resources to implement this strategy aimed to elevate Algiers city to the rank of the biggest capitals in the world.