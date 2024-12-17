Tunisia: Unjustly Jailed Lawyer Treated Inhumanely: Sonia Dahmani

16 December 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Tunisian lawyer and media personality Sonia Dahmani has been arbitrarily detained since security forces arrested her from the Tunisian Bar Associations' office in Tunis on 11 May 2024. She is facing five separate legal proceedings, all stemming from the exercise of her right to freedom of expression.

Sonia Dahmani is currently held in the Manouba prison in cruel and inhuman conditions including exposure to extreme cold and lack of access to basic necessities.

The Tunisian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Sonia Dahmani, quash her unjust convictions and drop the baseless criminal investigations against her.

View Report in English

Download PDF

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.