Tunisia: Unjustly Jailed Lawyer Treated Inhumanely: Sonia Dahmani

Tunisian lawyer and media personality Sonia Dahmani has been arbitrarily detained since security forces arrested her from the Tunisian Bar Associations' office in Tunis on 11 May 2024. She is facing five separate legal proceedings, all stemming from the exercise of her right to freedom of expression.

Sonia Dahmani is currently held in the Manouba prison in cruel and inhuman conditions including exposure to extreme cold and lack of access to basic necessities.

The Tunisian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Sonia Dahmani, quash her unjust convictions and drop the baseless criminal investigations against her.

