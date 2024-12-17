Mozambique: MDM Activist Kidnapped and Beaten in Beira

Maputo — Unknown assailants kidnapped and severely beat a senior figure in the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) on Saturday night in the central city of Beira.

The MDM activist, Ricardo Lang, is a member of the Beira Municipal Assembly, and a former chairperson of the Assembly.

Lang told the independent television station STV that he had left a bakery at about 22.00, but was forced to get out of his car when another vehicle hit him in the back.

He was looking at the damage to the car, when its driver and a second person got out, also looking for any sign of damage. Since there was no significant damage, Lang wanted to continue his journey to his nearby house.

But two other people came out of the second vehicle and attacked him, accusing him of causing the accident. They then dragged Lang into their car and one of them pulled out a pistol. "All I could do was shout for help', said Lang.

Some of Lang's neighbours tried to go to his rescue, but they were too late. One of them told STV "We tried to follow, but they opened fire against us, and we had to retreat'.

The kidnappers drove into the night, and continued to beat Lang. Eventually, they dumped Lang at the side of the road where some acquaintances found him and took him home. His family took him to a hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The police say they are investigating the case, but Lang is convinced that the attack was politically motivated.