Angola: Over 2,700 Delegates Attending MPLA's Viii Extraordinary Congress

16 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Two thousand 794 delegates are attending the VIII Extraordinary Congress of the MPLA, which began Monday at the Belas Conference Center in Luanda, whose high point will be the amendment to the party's statutes.

Speaking to the press, the MPLA's Secretary for Information, Esteves Hilário, said everything was ready for the conclave, to be guided by the party's President, João Lourenço, to address the internal life of the organization.

He confirmed that there will be only two points on the agenda, such as the amendment of the statutes and the thesis on the 50th anniversary of National Independence, to be marked on November 11, 2025.

These two points were approved at the last meeting of the Central Committee (CC) as the party's deliberative body.

In the history of the MPLA, in addition to several ordinary congresses held every five years, the party has held, to date, seven extraordinary congresses, and in five of them (December 1980, April 1991, May 1992, April 2011 and June 2019) made adjustments to the party's statutes.

In 1977, the MPLA held, from 4 to 10 December, in Luanda, when it became a party, its first ordinary congress, which elected António Agostinho Neto as president of the MPLA-Labour Party.

In December 1980, that is, one year and three months after the inauguration of President José Eduardo dos Santos, the first extraordinary congress of the MPLA-PT was held, which decided to establish the People's Assembly (Parliament) and the Provincial Popular Assemblies in Angola. ART/DOJ

