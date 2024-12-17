Angola: Four Boats With Products From the Basic Food Basket Seized for Tax Evasion

Mbanza Kongo — Four artisanal boats loaded with various goods bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were seized in the early hours of Sunday by the Customs Tax Police in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province, for attempted tax evasion.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the spokesman for the National Police in Zaire, Intendant Luís Bernardo, explained that the seizure of the ships carrying products from the basic food basket resulted from a multisectoral operation called 'Aguardo', carried out by the Fiscal Police in the river channel of Santo António.

Among the products are pasta, rice, vegetable oil, corn meal and sugar, which would be sold in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Luís Bernardo said that at the time 15 members of the crews of the aforementioned vessels were arrested, indicted in the crime of qualified smuggling of products from the basic basket.

Fuel seizure in Luvo

On the other hand, 500 liters of fuel were seized on Sunday, in the border commune of Luvo, municipality of Mbanza Kongo, for alleged smuggling.

Packed in 20 drums of 25 liters each, the product was found in a thicket ready to be shipped to the DRC, through clandestine paths.

The seizure took place in the locality of Pedra 1, which is about a kilometer from the Customs Post of the Luvo commune.

The fuel. of the diesel type. was delivered to the Luvo Customs Post of the 1st Region of the General Tax Administration, for the due procedures. JL/DOJ