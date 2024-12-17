Algeria: President Tebboune Emphasizes Need for Urgent Solutions to Preserve Architecture, Historical Identity of Algiers Kasbah

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed Monday the need to find urgent solutions to preserve the architecture and the historical identity of the Kasbah of Algiers, giving instructions and guidelines to ministers and officials about projects and action plans for the development and modernization of the capital.

The Kasbah represents "the soul and foundation of the country's capital" and "its monuments belong to all Algerians," the president of the Republic said after attending, at the Moufdi-Zakaria Palace of Culture, a presentation of the strategic vision for the development and modernization of Algiers.

"Over the years, the buildings of the Kasbah have been deteriorating and no solution has been found since the 1970s," the president of the Republic said, underlining the need to find "urgent solutions to restore this ancient city to its former glory."

For the president of the Republic, the only solution is the State's acquisition of privately-owned buildings in this ancient district, and their incorporation into the National Estate to restore and develop them to host cultural, touristic and artistic activities.

The president of the Republic called for restoring Riadh El-Feth so that it offers services that meet the expectations of the visiting families.

He underlined the need to complete the development work on Oued El-Harrach and to include the municipality of Oued Koriche in the capital's development and modernisation strategy.

On Algiers' aquarium project, the president of the Republic gave instructions that it should be "the largest in the Mediterranean region," by paying particular attention to its use for tourism, mainly for children and students.

He urged those in charge of the project to launch the call for tenders "as soon as possible."

The president of the Republic stressed the importance of executing those projects which, he said, are designed to provide for the capital's inhabitants a pleasant living environment with modern facilities and infrastructures worthy of the world's major capitals.

The president of the Republic visited an exhibition shedding light on the different projects to be carried out as part of the strategy and the relevant plans, to establish Algiers as a centre of Arab-Muslim, African and Mediterranean influence, as explained to the President of the Republic.

The strategy includes a white plan for urban development and building renovation, a yellow plan for transport and mobility in the capital, a green plan for restoring ecological balance and improving environment in the capital, and a blue plan for reconnecting the city of Algiers to the sea.

The plans include several projects, some of which are underway, while others will be implemented in the short and medium term, in addition to the development of the seafront and other projects relating to various sectors.