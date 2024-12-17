Gambia: 'No President Should Serve More Than Two Terms in Gambia'

The Secretary General and Leader for the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainu Darboe has insisted that no sitting president should rule in The Gambia for more than two terms.

In an interview with The Point Newspaper in the ongoing 2024 United Democratic Party's (UDP) nationwide tour, Darboe said that the very foundation of their struggles is that no president should serve more than two terms of five years.

"That is why we wanted electoral reform, constitutional reform and that is why people like Solo Sandeng have given up their lives and that is a crusade we are committed to and there is nothing that will stop us from doing it," he reaffirmed.

With rallies in all regions where he is discussing with his party supporters across, significant national issues, Darboe acknowledged there is no term limit in the 1997 Constitution.

The tour which began on Saturday 7 Dec., is said to be his first nationwide tour since December 2021.

The tour is designed to engage and reassure Gambians about the glorious destiny of The Gambia and the firm commitment of the UDP to understand the challenges of the people and to collectively salvage the country from the hardship and cost of living crisis.

He said there is no provision in the current constitution for a term limit, but insisted that an incumbent president who has served for 10 years should not go beyond two terms even though there is no term limit.

"President Barrow should consider not to present himself in the 2026 presidential elections and if I were in his position, I will advise myself not to contest in the 2026 presidential elections and I will gain the applause of the entire world," he advised.

"I think we African leaders should be creating precedence that will win the greater admiration of the world," he said, adding that "as African politicians and African rulers, we should really establish rules without necessarily having it written. You do not need to have an Act of National Assembly for certain conducts."

"I think two-term limits are some of the traditions we should be able to introduce so that it becomes part of our culture so that it will be seen that Africans do not get into politics because they are hungry for power, but rather they enter into politics because they have a vision they have for their country and they assign themselves to the mission of accomplishing that vision," he suggested.