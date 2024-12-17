Zimbabwe: ZimDancehall Chanter Steps Up Campaign Against Drug and Substance Abuse

Zimdancehall sensation Givemore "Ndunge Yut" Bonde is taking a stand against drug and substance abuse by launching an impactful campaign alongside fellow top chanters.

At just 28 years old, Ndunge Yut has become a prominent figure among the youth and is committed to making a difference in his community of Highfield, Harare.

The campaign is set to take place on December 28 at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield, coinciding with Ndunge Yut's fifth anniversary in the music industry.

The event will run from mid-morning until late, featuring three social soccer matches.

King Shaddy's Makorokoza FC will face local side Riverstone, while Sports Writers FC will compete against Zim Musicians FC, led by Peter Moyo.

Additionally, Moses Chunga Legends Select will go up against CAPS United Legends, promising a day filled with fun and entertainment.

A line-up of top musicians, including Seh Calaz, Poptain, Bazooker, Mark Ngwazi, Andy Muridzo, Uncle Epaton, Dhadza D, and Madzimai I-Candy, has been invited to join the cause.

In an interview, Ndunge Yut expressed his determination to have legends speak out against drug and substance abuse.

"I chose to hold this event in Highfield because it is my home area, which has not been spared from this growing issue," he stated. "I believe this campaign can succeed if influencers come together to denounce the practices that have claimed too many lives."

Having witnessed the devastating effects of drug abuse, Ndunge Yut emphasised the need for action over mere talk.

"It's unfortunate that young people continue to engage in drug and substance abuse, which is a troubling reality for us as Zimbabweans. I am committed to taking a leading role in this fight and addressing these critical issues during my anniversary celebration."

He further highlighted his responsibility as a role model, stating, "Throughout my career, I have seen the impact of these societal ills first-hand, and it is my duty to lead by example."

Drug and substance abuse continues to plague young people, particularly those in marginalised communities.

There are growing calls from influencers for the Government to establish more rehabilitation centres to support those in need.

Notable figures such as Tryson Chimbetu, Saintfloew, and Pauline Gundidza have successfully fought against drug abuse through rehabilitation efforts.