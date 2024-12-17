Nigeria: No Evidence I've Been Seen in Night Club - UK-Based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

16 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

United Kingdom-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has dismissed claims that he has ever been seen in a nightclub, describing such allegations as baseless.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today on Monday, Adegboyega clarified that his outings are limited to restaurants, where he often dines with friends, including Nigerian musicians.

"I have never been seen in a nightclub. That is the figment of the imagination of certain people. I have never been seen in a nightclub, not once before," the 44-year-old stated.

"I have been seen in restaurants with some of my friends who are musicians from Nigeria, we go eat, but certainly not in a nightclub. Nobody can come up with evidence of me being seen in a nightclub."

Adegboyega, the founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, emphasised his commitment to his faith, citing his track record of positively impacting lives through his ministry.

"I have had a 20-year record of staying true to the message of Christ that we preach. We have seen many lives change. That is what people should focus on," he added.

Addressing criticisms of his flamboyant lifestyle, Tobi Adegboyega explained that his intention is to inspire young people to believe in legitimate means of financial success.

