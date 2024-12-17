South Africa: 14 Killed in Eastern Cape Road Crash - South African News Briefs - December 17, 2024

14 Killed in Eastern Cape Road Crash

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has dispatched a team to investigate the Eastern Cape's "deadliest" road accident, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people, reports IOL. The tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Mazda CX5 on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet initially claimed 13 lives, but the death toll later rose to 14. Traffic officials have described the incident as the deadliest of the festive season in the province. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa extended their condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery. They reiterated their plea for heightened caution from all road users during this busy period.

Rand Water Starts Process to Restore Supply After Maintenance

Bulk water provider Rand Water has begun restoring supply to areas affected by its 86-hour maintenance project, which left parts of Johannesburg without water, reports SABC News. Frustrated residents have complained about the scarcity of water tankers during the outage. Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said that while the maintenance work has concluded, the water supply is being restored gradually, with some areas already receiving water.

Lebombo Border Reopens Smoothly After Violence-Triggered Closure

Operations at the Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique are running smoothly following its reopening, reports EWN. Last week, authorities temporarily closed the border due to renewed post-election violence in Mozambique, leading to 20-kilometre-long queues along the N4. Border Management Authority's Mmemme Mogotsi confirmed that officials have since cleared the backlog, with over 50,000 travelers passing through the border over the weekend. "Cargo processing and traveler movements in both directions are proceeding efficiently, reflecting our readiness for the busy holiday season," said Mogotsi.

More South African news