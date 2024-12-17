Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Wants Statue for His Father Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni.
16 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Shamim Nabakooza

Museveni already has a statue at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has proposed erecting a statue to honour his father, President Museveni, as a symbol of his enduring influence in the nation's history.

In a post on X, Muhoozi suggested the statue be placed in Kampala alongside tributes to other national figures, including Major-General Fred Rwigyema, a key figure in Uganda's and Rwanda's military history.

Muhoozi praised his father for leading Uganda's political and military transformation since 1986 and urged the public to support the idea.

In 2021, Gen Muhoozi, then chief of the elite Special Forces Command, presided over the unveiling of a Museveni statue at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for over three decades, is credited with bringing stability and economic growth to the nation but faces criticism over human rights issues and political suppression.

The proposal has sparked debate. Supporters view it as a fitting tribute to Uganda's military heroes, while critics caution against glorifying living leaders, citing concerns about fostering a cult of personality.

Monuments like these, they argue, could overshadow broader narratives, including dissenting voices in Uganda's political landscape.

Discussions around the statues also highlight the need to balance celebrating military achievements with acknowledging the complexity of Uganda's history.

Whether this proposal will move forward remains uncertain, but it has already ignited conversations about leadership, legacy, and national identity.

