Rwanda: Outsourcing Security Solutions Will Not Pacify Congo's East, and Kinshasa Must Change Stance

The Democratic Republic of Congo's persistent reliance on foreign mercenaries and other outfits to address its security challenges is a deeply concerning trend that will only worsen the security situation in the country's volatile eastern region.

An article published last week by a German media house blew the lid on the multinational groups of mercenaries operating out of eastern DR Congo to support the latter in the fight against the M23, a rebel outfit set out to fight injustices meted against their communities for decades.

This strategy to engage thousands of these European mercenaries calling themselves military contractors or 'consultants' is far from providing a lasting solution. Instead, it has exacerbated the country's problems by particularly greatly affected the morale of its own armed forces, the FARDC, who are paid peanuts when compared to the thousands of dollars each mercenary rake in every month.

By outsourcing its security to foreign actors, the Kinshasa regime has created a complex web of alliances and rivalries. These mercenaries, often driven by self-interest, have contributed to the instability in the eastern region, perpetuating cycles of violence and displacement.

Moreover, the use of mercenaries undermines the professionalism and legitimacy of the FARDC. By relying on foreign fighters, the government sends a message that it lacks confidence in its own military. This has demoralised soldiers and erode public trust in the armed forces.

However, the same attitude that the Kinshasa government has deployed over the years by trying to outsource the solutions to their internal challenges just like they are fond of externalizing their internal problems projecting them on her neighbours like Rwanda.

To complicate matters further, they have also enlisted the services of a plethora of other outfits including FDLR, a terror group founded by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and other local militia groups, all to fight M23 but will little to nothing success.

It does not end there; Burundian soldiers and SADC forces are deployed in Congo's east for the same reason.

By taking ownership of its security challenges and fostering a culture of accountability, the DR Congo can break the cycle of violence and build a more stable and prosperous future not just for Congolese citizens but also those in the rest of the Great Lakes Region.