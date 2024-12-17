Namibia: Nampol Go Ahead Amidst Big Upsets

There were some huge upsets in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership over the weekend as Khomas Nampol pulled two points clear at the top of the log.

Defending champions African Stars found the going tough on their trip to Rundu as they could only collect one point in a 1-1 draw against Cuca Tops at Rundu on Saturday.

Cuca Tops seemed to be heading for victory after taking the lead, but Godwin Eiseb scored a late equaliser to give Stars a share of the spoils.

The following day it got worse as Stars slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Julinho Sporting.

Donaldson Makaru opened the scoring for Julinho shortly before halftime, while Julinho stepped up the tempo after the break to take complete control.

Goals by Jessy Nanyemba, Soony Nyambe and Wise Lifasi put them 4-0 ahead before Vitapi Ngaruka got a late consolation goal for Stars.

Julinho coach Nelson Luis said his players were highly motivated for the match, especially after losing 1-0 to Young African on Saturday.

"The players were highly motivated and after yesterday's loss, they came to the party and we did it. I want to thank all our supporters out there and at the same time, I want to say thank you to God, because we believe in Him and we believe that He helped us here today as well," he said.

"We've been playing good football, but we've been unlucky and haven't been able to score. But today the tap finally opened and we scored quite a few goals," he added.

Stars were without coach Ronnie Kanalelo who missed the trip due to a family bereavement and assistant coach Bennie Eiseb said it was a poor performance.

"Football has got phases and if you dont make use of those windows you get in football you will be punished. The goals we comceded were silly goals, schoolboy errors," he said.

"I dont want to comment on the refereeing but I'd say that

was a contributing factor. My players fell into the trap, and then started focussing too much on the referee. So I told them just forget about the referee and just play and then it was fine. But I dont know, somewhere somehow we took the foot off the pedal, we let our concentration down and then we conceded those three goals in the second half," he added.

"This was not a true reflection of African Stars. What I saw today was not what we've been practising, that's not what we are, and I hope going forward this will be a big wake up call for the guys, so that they realise the seriousness of the matter," he said.

Young Brazilians, meanwhile, also pulled off a big upset when they beat FC Ongos 2-1 at the Unam Stadium on Sunday.

Vincentius Job opened their account with a first half penalty after a foul in the box, while Quinton van Staden added a second when his long cross was deflected by a Ongos defender into the box.

Pollen Rooi opened Ongos' account in the final minutes but it was not enough as Brazilians held on for an upset win. Their coach Galiel Pelwan said it was a great comeback after their 2-1 defeat to Tigers on Saturday.

"The boys were a bit down last night after we lost to Tigers, but we believed in ourselves and we thank God who kept us alive and fighting," he said.

"We had to regroup mentally, but this morning when we got up, we had a talk, and the boys surprised us with this performance after yesterday's loss," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have a bunch of good, hard-working players, and we have virtually a new team, with only about 5% of last year's players. It's a building process, but during that process, we have to pick up points too, so it's a tough job, but we are there for this job," he said.

Khomas Nampol, meanwhile, opened up a two-point lead at the top of the log after collecting maximum points over the weekend.

On Friday night they beat FC Ongos 1-0 through a goal by Ngunzu Salazar, while they beat Tigers 2-1 on Sunday through goals by Salazar and Okeri Nguarambuka.

The weekend's other results were as follows:

Civics 1-1 King Kauluma Palace; Unam 1-0 Eeshoke Chula Chula; Cuca Tops 0-1 Young African; Blue Waters 0-0 Okahandja United; Blue Boys 1-1 Mighty Gunners; Julinho Athletic 0-1 Young African; Blue Boys 1-3 Okahandja United; Unam 0-0 KK Palace; Blue Waters 1-2 Mighty Gunners; Civics 1-1 Eeshoke Chula Chula.