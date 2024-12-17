Uganda: Security Tightened in Kasese Ahead of Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, security forces in Kasese District have stepped up measures to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during celebrations.

Authorities have outlined plans to enhance deployment across key areas, including markets, entertainment venues, churches, and border regions.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kasese, Lt. Joe Walusimbi, expressed confidence in the security arrangements, emphasising the commitment of both the police and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in maintaining peace.

Kasese District remains highly susceptible to threats from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) due to its proximity to the porous Uganda-DRC border, the region's challenging terrain, and the historical presence of rebel activity.

This vulnerability necessitates heightened security vigilance, robust community engagement, and enhanced cross-border collaboration to safeguard the district and its residents from potential insurgent activities.

To safeguard against potential threats, the UPDF has reinforced its presence in border areas. "Our borders are fully manned to deter any unsuspecting threats from enemies of peace," Walusimbi assured. These measures aim to prevent cross-border crime and ensure uninterrupted celebrations.

SP Nelson Tumushime, the Public Relations Officer for the Rwenzori East Police region, announced that security will be intensified in all public spaces. "We are deploying officers in areas that attract large crowds to ensure that no serious threats are registered," Tumushime said.

In entertainment venues, guests will undergo thorough security checks to prevent criminal activities. Tumushime called on residents to cooperate with the police by reporting suspicious individuals or activities.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant during the festive season. Residents were advised to be cautious in crowded places, avoid leaving personal belongings unattended, and report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station.

The police also reminded the public of the dangers of criminal activity and appealed for community cooperation to uphold security.