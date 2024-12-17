The Minister for Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, has urged tea farmers to remain resilient amidst the ongoing decline in green tea leaf prices.

He emphasized that the government is aware of their challenges and is actively exploring solutions to stabilise the industry.

Minister Baryomunsi made these remarks on December 15, 2024, while officiating at the climax of the Bishops' Annual Appeal Fund and the End-of-Year Mass for the Kigezi Kampala Catholic Residents Association (KCCRA).

The event, held at the Uganda Martyrs Shrines in Namugongo, Kampala, attracted hundreds of Christians from the Kabale Catholic Diocese residing in Kampala and was presided over by Bishop Callist Rubaramira.

The price of green tea leaves, currently ranging between Shs 100 and Shs 200, has caused frustration among farmers, with some uprooting their tea gardens in search of more stable agricultural ventures.

Minister Baryomunsi appealed to farmers to remain patient, noting that the government recognizes the severity of the situation.

"Kabale Diocese is one of the largest tea growers in the Kigezi Region. I urge farmers not to uproot their gardens because of the fallen prices," Baryomunsi said.

He further explained that the challenges affecting tea prices are both local and international, citing the Russia-Ukraine war, instability in foreign markets such as the Arab world, and local issues like tea quality as key contributors.

"The plight of tea farmers has been discussed in the cabinet, which resolved to implement several measures, including:

Supporting tea manufacturers and processors through the Ministry of Agriculture,

Transitioning factories into economic free zones,

Seeking alternative external markets for Ugandan tea,

Providing farmers with fertilisers to improve yields,

Establishing a tea marketing auction to enhance competitiveness."

Baryomunsi assured farmers that these interventions would improve the industry and urged them to persevere.

Speaking at the same event, Baryomunsi commended Kabale Diocese, particularly Bishop Callist Rubaramira, for championing poverty eradication programs and promoting household-level socioeconomic transformation.

Counsel Kiconco Patrick Katabazi, the hopeful MP for Rukiga County, and Evelyne Ninsiima Kikafunda, a Rubanda District Woman MP hopeful, also lauded the Diocese's efforts. Katabazi noted that the church's message of development has now reached parishes and villages, uniting Christians in addressing low income levels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Callist Rubaramira, while presiding over the function, emphasised the importance of parishes taking the lead in local development efforts.

He called upon community elites to educate local families on setting achievable goals for household improvement and fostering a culture of planning and development.