Uganda: Ingrid Turinawe Calls for Collaboration Among Opposition Parties

Ingrid Turinawe, a mobilizer with the People's Front for Freedom, has emphasized the importance of strategic preparation before engaging in cooperation with other opposition parties.

Speaking about the potential for collaboration, Turinawe stressed that each party must bring tangible contributions to the table.

"There is a chance of cooperating; we will cooperate," Turinawe said. "But when you go to cooperate, you must have something to show. You cannot go for cooperation when you have nothing. So it's better you build your house, you build your structures, and have something to bring to the table."

She highlighted the importance of negotiating from a position of strength to make meaningful contributions to any alliance.

While acknowledging differences in ideologies, policies, and processes among opposition groups, Turinawe underscored that the ultimate goal should align.

"So long as the party is in the opposition, we can work towards the same goal," she added. "The United Forces of Change, that one we support."

Turinawe's remarks reflect a call for opposition parties to strengthen their individual bases while remaining open to partnerships aimed at achieving shared objectives in the struggle for political change.