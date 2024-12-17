Uganda: Inter-Religious Council Calls for Political Tolerance

As Uganda approaches the political season next year, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has urged political actors to resolve their differences responsibly, recognising the rising tensions and political conflicts.

Dr. Joseph Sserwadda, a member of the Council of Presidents representing the Born-Again Faith Churches, conveyed the council's message, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

In their end-of-year message, themed "Don't be afraid, I bring you good news that will bring great joy," the IRCU emphasised values of love, peace, unity, and charity, as symbolised by Christmas.

They called on Ugandans to celebrate the holiday calmly and responsibly, advocating against gender-based violence and promoting peace and love.

The message also highlighted the challenges of the year, such as the Kitezi landfill disaster, the widening social divide, increasing HIV infections, poverty, and moral decay, all of which the council attributed to a lack of faithful stewardship. In response, the IRCU called for collective dialogue to address these issues.

The council pledged to initiate dialogue with various stakeholders to establish people-centered institutions that prioritise unity and fair distribution of resources, particularly leveraging the nation's oil and agriculture sectors to combat poverty.

They also committed to facilitating voter education, peace building initiatives, and setting up sub-county accountability initiatives to address moral decay.

Finally, the IRCU urged the government to foster national dialogue to tackle the country's challenges and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future.