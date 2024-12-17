Africa: Lamine Camara Voted Best Young Player of the Year

16 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal and AS Monaco star, Lamine Camara was voted the best Young Player of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards on Monday.

The 20-year-old star whose career has been on an exciting trajectory rise continues to shine bright for both club and country.

Camara formed part of the Lions of Teranga's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON squad and scored a wonder goal against The Gambia.

After moving from Génération Foot in Senegal, Camara spent a season at FC Metz before landing at AS Monaco at the beginning of the season.

He was awarded the trophy ahead of Ivorians Oumar Diakite of France's FC Reims as as well as Karim Konaté of RB Salzburg in Austria.

Absent from the ceremony due to commitments with his club, his trophy was received by the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Augustin Senghor.

