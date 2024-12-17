Africa: Emerse Fae Crowned Coach of the Year

Head coach of the reigning African champions, Emerse Fae has been voted the best coach in the men's category at the 2024 CAF Awards on Monday evening.

Fae made history in front of an expectant crowd in Cote d'Ivoire earlier this year when he resuscitated the Ivorians hopes all the way to a gold medal at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON

A performance worthy of a fairy tale that allowed him to engrave his name in gold in the history of Ivorian and African football.

Emerse Fae (40) was voted best coach ahead of French tactician Sébastien Desarbre, who guided the DR Congo to the last four of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 as well as Belgian coach, Hugo Bross who oversaw South Africa's to third place finish in Cote d'Ivoire.

The history making coach guided his nation to a third African title.

Ahead of his coaching achievement, Fae played for FC Nantes, Reading FC and OGC Nice also represented the Elephants 44 times (One goal scored) between 2005 and 2012.