Africa: Doha El Madani Best Young Player of the Year in the Women's Category

AS FAR's Doha El Madani has been voted the best young player of the year in the women's category at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The 19-year-old Moroccan who broke into the continental stage during the last edition of the CAF Women's Champions League set the competition alight with her performance that contributed to a second-place finish for the hosts.

The teenage sensation, who edged Lacho Flora Marta of TP Mazembe and her teammate at AS FAR Sanaâ Mssoudy to the award thanked the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, AS FAR and her teammates for their contribution to winning this award.

El Madani paid special homage to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for his support for football in Morocco