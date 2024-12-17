Africa: Lamia Boumehdi Voted Women's Coach of the Year

16 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Lamia Boumehdi was voted the Coach of the Year in the Women's category of the 2024 CAF Awards on Monday evening.

The former Moroccan international guided TP Mazembe to a first ever CAF Women's Champions League title at the recent continental showpiece in Morocco earlier this year.

Now tactician following a successful career with the Moroccan national team between 1999 - 2009, Boumehdi was voted the best coach ahead of short-listed FC Masar's Adham Ramadan, Mohamad Amine Alioua of AS FAR, as well as Thinasonke Mbuli of the University of the Western Cape.

Before joining Mazembe 2023, the 41-year-old coached the Wydad women's team between 2015-2016, before coaching the Moroccan U-17 and U-20 teams between 2017 and 2020.

