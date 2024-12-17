Uganda: Unique Sports Academy Wins Kigezi Women Football Tournament

Unique Sports Academy has won the 2024 Kigezi Women Football Tournament. The tournament, marking its tenth edition, was held at Kabale Municipal Stadium and attracted over 34 women's teams from the Kigezi and Ankole sub-regions under the organisation and visionary leadership of Diana Nkamusiima.

Unique Sports Academy emerged victorious after a goalless draw against Young Talent Sports Academy in full time, winning the penalty shootout 3:1. Notably, this marks Unique Sports Academy's seventh win in the Kigezi Women Football Tournament.

Vianny Turyakira, the head coach of Unique Sports Academy, expressed joy, attributing the victory to hard work and dedication.

"The tournament has strengthened girls' talent in football. It has also helped the girl child to acquire educational scholarships. The tournament should continue happening every year," Turyakira stated.

Daphine Tukamushaba, the captain of Unique Sports Academy, also expressed happiness about the victory, crediting it to her team's commitment. She added that her football talent inspires her to aspire to become an international player.

Diana Nkamusiima, the CEO of the Kigezi Women Tournament, noted that the event continues to provide a platform for young girls to showcase their football talents.

"The tournament has shaped many girls who have gone on to play for various national teams. It has also helped girls secure scholarships to schools," Nkamusiima said.

When asked why boys do not participate in the tournament, Nkamusiima explained that limited funds restrict their inclusion. However, she added that if funding improves in the future, boys may be considered.

Ruth Ndyabahika, the founder of Grace Villa and guest of honor at the tournament, emphasised its impact.

"It is through such tournaments that young girls have earned opportunities to join national teams like the She Cranes. Even standout players for Kigezi Homeboys started from such a tournament," Ndyabahika said.

The tournament also featured an under-12 category, where Obumwe Sports Academy triumphed after defeating Young Talent Academy U12 in the final with a score of 2:0.

It is worth noting that the Kigezi Women Tournament is an annual event dedicated to promoting women's football.