Liberia: Ghanaian Tachie-Menson Wins Liberia's First Major International Scrabble Tournament

Charles Tachie — Menson, a renowned Ghanaian international Scrabble player, has won the National Scrabble Association of Liberia's first major international tournament.

The three-day Scrabble Mania 2.0 tourney, held at the Boulevard Palace Hotel, was hosted in collaboration with Mind Brilliance Inc.

In a competition that featured Liberia's top-ranked player, Lemuel Gibson, and leading Sierra Leonean players, Tachie-Menson dominated, winning 23 rounds and losing seven out of 30. The Ghanaian international, who finished 8th at the last World Scrabble Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with 21 wins and 11 defeats, is currently ranked 16th on the African continent.

Tachie-Menson walked away with a cash prize of US$1,000 and a trophy, while the second-place winner received US$700 and a trophy. The third-place finisher earned US$400.

A total of 36 players, including eight international participants and 28 local competitors, took part in the tournament.

King Lester Morris, President of the National Scrabble Association of Liberia, expressed delight at the successful hosting of the event. In an interview with The Liberian Investigator, Morris described Scrabble Mania as a dress rehearsal for Liberia's preparedness to host the African Scrabble Championship in 2026.

"Due to our preparation, we have already started receiving signals that hosting the African Championship is possible. So we need to work on our bid," Morris said. "It's a great feeling to achieve this as President of the association. This is the first time in Liberia's history that we've hosted a tournament with foreign players registering--it means a lot."

Morris extended gratitude to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASCORP), the National Port Authority (NPA), Boulevard Palace Hotel, and other supporters for their role in making the event a success.

He also thanked the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for including Scrabble in the National Draft Budget for the first time. "Even though the amount may not be enough, the allocation is a step in the right direction and a recognition of the work we have been doing over the years," Morris emphasized.

The 2025 National Budget draft has earmarked US$5,000 for the association. This marks the first time Scrabble has been included since its establishment in Liberia.

Scrabble is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. The word game involves two to four players scoring points by strategically placing tiles, each bearing a single letter, onto a 15x15 grid game board.