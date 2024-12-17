South Africa: Two Arrested With Eight Rifles and Ammunition Whilst Ten Alleged Illegal Miners Were Nabbed Through Operation Vala Umgodi

press release

NELSPRUIT — Two suspects, aged 37 and 38 were arrested in the early hours of Monday 16 December 2024, thanks to the Crime Intelligence Structure of the Police upon information that was operationalized by members of the SAPS from Tactical Response Team (TRT). The pair was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

According to a report, through intelligence, members received information about people involved in poaching. An intelligence driven operation was then immediately conducted and it led them to two houses at Kabokweni and Pienaar respectively along the borderline of the Kruger National Park. The first suspects, at Kabokweni, was found with four rifles with live ammunition and other related items. The second suspect was cornered at Pienaar and was also found with four rifles with ammunition and other related items.

The two suspects were charged for unlawful possession of rifles with ammunition and the confiscated weapons will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine any linkages to crimes committed elsewhere hence Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding more charges against the suspects as the investigation continues.

The two are expected to appear at Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on, Tuesday 17 December 2024.

Meanwhile in another incident, Combat Team members (as part of Operation Vala Umgodi) arrested a total of 10 male suspects at a certain mine in Barberton on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

Amongst these suspects, seven are foreign nationals whilst three are South Africans and their ages range between 23 and 59.

The suspects are facing charges in relation to illegal mining as well as for trespassing.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi has since applauded members for their exceptional work. "We thank members for the swift reaction rendered and made the arrest of the alleged perpetrators. We are glad that we managed to recover some rifles with a lot of ammunition," said the General.