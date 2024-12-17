South Africa: Weekday High-Density Operation Safer Festive Season - Pretoria West, Mamelodi, Sunnyside and Soshanguve SAPS

press release

TSHWANE DISTRICT — Tshwane SAPS conducted formal parades ahead of Safer Festive Season high-density operations in Sunnyside, Mamelodi, Pretoria-West and Soshanguve SAPS Policing precincts.

Both the parades commenced with solemn prayers, followed by the reading of the Code of Conduct to all participating members.

Brigadier Kgoadi, the operational commander, addressed the parade in Silverton. She informed the members to look out for each other and work as a team while executing their duties and to act professional towards the public at all times.

Brigadier Kgoadi outlined the operation's objectives, goals, and expected achievements. She elaborated on being extra vigilant at the roadblocks when searching and pulling off vehicles.

She further emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance, prioritizing personal safety, and providing necessary backup support. She expressed his gratitude to the members for their attendance and dedication to the operation's success.

Moreover, Brigadier Kgoadi stressed the significance of upholding professionalism and acting responsibly. She reiterated that any form of corruption would not be tolerated and would result in prosecution.