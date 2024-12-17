South Africa: Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Smuggling Illicit Goods Worth Over R1 Million

press release

POLOKWANE — Two male suspects, foreign nationals aged 38 and 42, were arrested for smuggling illicit goods at Groblersburg Port of Entry on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

According to the reports, a customs official on duty at the import arrival gate intercepted a white freightliner truck and a trailer with two occupants, with Gauteng registration, carrying the consignment of precious stones cleared in bond.

As he was discussing with the driver about stopping his truck for an incorrect remover code, the driver proposed to offer him a bribe of R20, 000.00, but his proposal was unsuccessful.

Then, the customs official engaged members of SAPS immediately. The truck was subsequently escorted to the ramp inspection area under police guard where upon opening the tarpaulins, the cigarettes, facial creams, and tablets were found hidden among the bags of precious stones declared.

During the arrests, the police confiscated the following goods:

45 boxes: 2,250 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes valued R 606 510.00,

50 boxes with 4,200 containers of extra clear creams valued R252, 000.00

20 boxes with 5,760 tubes of Epiderm facial cream valued R172, 800.00,

32 boxes of Appeti tablets valued R695, 000.00.

International Truck and Trailer with the value of

R 1 100 000.00 were also seized.

The duo will appear before court on Wednesday, 18 December 2024 on charges of smuggling of illicit goods.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the customs officer and SAPS members for their efforts to combat illicit trade while also safeguarding the community's safety and well-being.

Police investigations continue.