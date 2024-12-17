Ethiopia: Ankara Declaration Win - Win Diplomatic Achievement - Scholar

ADDIS ABABA — The Ankara Declaration signed between Ethiopia and Somalia can be seen as a win-win diplomatic victory for both signatories, Scholar said.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Wachamo University's Peace and Security Studies Associate Professor Temesgen Thomas (PhD) further said that by fostering a cooperative framework with Somalia, the declaration not only addresses immediate tensions but also paves the way for Ethiopia's long-term national interest in questing for access to the sea.

"The Ankara Declaration , signed on December 11, 2024, marks a significant development in Ethiopia's long-standing quest for access to the sea. The successful mediation, therefore, illustrates not a diplomatic failure but triple success for Ethiopia that needs to be celebrated."

He recalled that Ethiopia inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland aimed to lease port, which immediately sparked diplomatic tensions with Somalia. Recognizing the potential for destabilization in the region, Turkey, through its diplomatic channels, initiated mediation between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Hence, he stressed that the agreement signifies a breakthrough on Ethiopia's quest for Access to the sea as both nations agreed to establish a technical committee to facilitate Ethiopia's access to the sea. "This committee represents a structured approach to addressing logistical and operational works, which is crucial for ensuring reliable, secure and sustainable access to the sea."

With regard to implications on bilateral agreement, he mentioned that the declaration not only affirms Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea but also elevates it to an internationally recognized agenda. As to him, this shift is a notable diplomatic achievement, as it reflects a broader acknowledgment of Ethiopia's national interests.

Similarly, he said that it would contribute to restoring peaceful relations with Somalia, a necessary step in a region characterized by volatility. The presence of potentially disruptive actors highlights the importance of diplomatic engagement in achieving regional stability, which is also key national interest of Ethiopia.