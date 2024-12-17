Zimbabwe: Free Healthcare Services for Marondera's Underprivileged, Vulnerable Groups

Marondera's Green Park was abuzz with energy as the Adam Molai Foundation hosted its third and final Wellness Day of the year.

The event attracted an impressive 313 community members, a notable increase from just over 250 participants at the previous event in October.

The day was marked by a spirit of camaraderie and health awareness, as residents took advantage of free medical services provided by a dedicated team from Mahusekwa District Hospital.

A Day of Health and Wellness, it offered a comprehensive range of health checks, medical advice, and medication dispensation.

Attendees were able to consult with healthcare professionals on various health issues, including chronic diseases and preventive care.

This initiative is part of the Adam Molai Foundation's broader mission to uplift communities through sustainable programmes that address both health and economic well-being.

Executive Director of the Adam Molai Foundation, Mrs Nomagugu Nyaundi, expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

"We are thrilled to wrap up our programme for the year with this final Wellness Day," she said.

"The persistent inquiries from the community urged us to conduct one more event before the end of 2024."

The foundation's commitment to community health is evident in the foundation's quarterly outreach events, which aim to provide accessible healthcare services to underprivileged populations.

The Adam Molai Foundation's initiatives extend beyond health services.

The foundation's programmes include installation of solar powered boreholes in Marondera and Hwedza, market gardening initiatives, and a successful sewing project based at Dombotombo.

Additionally, they have launched the Vendor Plus programme in Hwedza and Murewa to support local vendors and improve their livelihoods.

Mrs Nyaundi emphasised the importance of these programmes: "Our goal is not only to provide immediate health services but also to empower communities through education and sustainable practices," she said.

The Foundation's holistic approach aims to create lasting change by equipping individuals with the skills needed for self-sufficiency.

As participants gathered at Green Park, many expressed their gratitude for the services offered.

The sense of community was palpable as families engaged with healthcare providers and learned about maintaining healthier lifestyles.

The success of this final Wellness Day in 2024 reflects the growing need for such initiatives within Marondera.

With increasing attendance at each event, it is clear that the Adam Molai Foundation is making significant strides in promoting health and wellness among local residents.

The Adam Molai Foundation's commitment to uplifting communities through providing health services and sustainable programmes continues to resonate within Marondera and the wider Mashonaland East Province.

As the Foundation looks ahead to achieving more in 2024, there is a shared hope that these efforts will foster a healthier, more empowered community for years to come.