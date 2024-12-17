Southern Africa: SADC PF Honours Speaker Mudenda

The Sadc Parliamentary Forum has conferred Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, with the Grand Defender of Democracy Award for his contribution to the regional parliament.

The honour was conferred to Adv Mudenda last week in Zambia during the Sadc PF 56th Plenary Session.

According to the citation, Adv Mudenda was honoured, "For the unflinching dedicated service, unwavering commitment to duty and iconic visionary leadership as an inspiring Member of the Executive Committee of the SADC Parliamentary Forum for the period November 2022 to December 2024" during the just ended SADC PF Plenary Assembly and related meetings.

The meeting was held under the theme, "Leveraging Technology and Innovation for Smart, Inclusive, and Responsive Parliaments in the SADC Region."

The Plenary Assembly session brought together Parliamentary delegations from across the region to deliberate on key issues driving regional integration, technological advancement and inclusive governance.

In honouring Adv Mudenda, SADC PF noted his contributions during previous sessions, including one that was held in Johannesburg where he showed unparalleled leadership.

He also made high-profile deliveries, including a tribute to Professor Peter Katjavivi, the outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to regional integration and parliamentary diplomacy.

"The tribute formed part of the SADC PF's Legacy Project, celebrating Prof Katjavivi's distinguished service ahead of his retirement in March 2025," read the SADC PF citation.

"Advocate Mudenda also delivered the vote of thanks during the official opening ceremony, which featured an address by the guest of honour, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

"His remarks underscored Zimbabwe's commitment to regional collaboration and its readiness to host the 57th Plenary Assembly Session, scheduled for June/July 2025 in Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe's Speaker has been entrusted with the critical mandate to secure the remaining signatures for the amendment of the treaty to establish a regional parliament.

Some of the remaining countries to append their signatures include Botswana, Madagascar and Mauritius and the objective is to ensure that no SADC country is left out.

"As chairman of the Strategic Lobbying Team, Speaker Mudenda's mission is to rally all countries and bring to fruition the transformation of the SADC PF into a fully-fledged Regional Parliament, a process that he has led for over 14 years.

"Applauded for his steadfast strategic guidance, past and present, Advocate Mudenda's efforts have positioned the forum on the brink of transformation. This effort aims to facilitate the seamless transition of the SADC PF into a Regional Parliament, ensuring operational coherence during the transformation process matrix," reads the statement.

Advocate Mudenda's instrumental role as chairperson of the Strategic Lobbying Team was further reaffirmed through his endorsement by the Plenary Assembly as an ex-officio member of the SADC PF Executive Committee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This position underscores his invaluable contribution to the Forum's operations and strategic objectives."

The 56th Plenary Assembly Session ended with a collective pledge to harness digital technologies for inclusive and responsive legislative institutions across the region.

SADC PF noted that, under the chairmanship of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe demonstrated its digital prowess, integrating Artificial Intelligence and ICT systems into its Parliamentary frameworks.

This citizen-centric e-Parliament approach, underscores Zimbabwe's ability to blend tradition with innovation, reinforcing its role as a regional leader in accountable and adaptive e-governance.