Zimbabwe: Embrace Rhizobia, Farmers Urged

Farmers growing leguminous crops, the hosts for the nitrogen-fixing rhizobia bacteria, can and should improve nitrogen by inoculating their legume crops with more of the bacteria.

Grasslands Research Centre near Marondera is now producing such innoculants on a commercial scale.

While leguminous plants should have their roots infected with this beneficial bacteria present in the soil, research around the world has found that inoculating the crops with more is highly beneficial.

At the recent launch of the product at the Grasslands Research Centre, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi urged farmers growing leguminous crops to adopt rhizobia inoculation to maximise production.

Rhizobia is an innovative and cost-effective bio-fertiliser that ensures leguminous plants will be able to fix atmospheric nitrogen at the highest possible levels, enhancing their growth and productivity.

Leguminous crops are vital for improving soil fertility, enhancing livestock feed quality, and providing nutritious oil and protein in human diets.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing agricultural productivity and sustainability in Mashonaland East and across our great nation," Minister Munzverengwi said.

"Today, we gather not only to celebrate the launch of an innovative agricultural solution but also to reaffirm our dedication to empowering our farmers, enhancing food security, and fostering economic growth."

She pointed out the crucial role of rhizobia inoculants in improving soil fertility and increasing crop yields of legumes.

"By harnessing the power of these beneficial bacteria, we can transform our agricultural landscape and ensure a more resilient future for our farmers," she added.

The Minister acknowledged the hard work of all stakeholders involved in the initiative, including researchers, scientists, extension workers, and farmers.

"Together, we are not just promoting a product.

"We are championing a sustainable agricultural practice that can significantly impact the livelihoods of countless families," she said.

The initiative aligns with the national vision of embracing innovation and technology in agriculture.

"It is a call to action for all of us, Government, private sector, and civil society, to work hand-in-hand to ensure that our farmers have access to the resources, knowledge, and support they need to thrive." she said.

The Minister encouraged stakeholders to take ownership of the initiative by engaging in community outreach programmes, workshops, and training sessions to ensure farmers understand the importance of rhizobia inoculants and how to use them effectively.

Additionally, she called for increased rhizobia production for local and regional markets.

Officer in charge of the soil productivity research laboratory at the Grasslands Research Centre Mrs Grace Kanonge-Mafaune highlighted the advantages of inoculating with rhizobia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Rhizobia is a bacterium that, when applied to legume crops, traps nitrogen from the air effectively.

"An inoculated plant will produce high biomass, which is essential for improving soil fertility and livestock feed production," she said.

Inoculated leguminous crops yield high-quality grain, as high protein content is essential for their value.

The legume inoculant factory offers over 500 strains of rhizobia available for farmers.

"We encourage farmers to produce legume crops with rhizobia; it can save them a lot of money.

"One needs only one sachet, which measures 100 grams per hectare and costs US$12 or its equivalent in local currency," she noted.