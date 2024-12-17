Zimbabwe: 'Churches Foster Peace, Economic Development'

President Mnangagwa yesterday reaffirmed Government's commitment to partnering churches, saying religious organisations play a crucial role in fostering peace, nation-building, and economic development.

He made these remarks at the commissioning of a state-of-the-art 10 500-seater Harvest House International Church auditorium in Bulawayo's Selbourne Brooke.

The facility, whose construction began in October 2018, is a testament to resilience and faith, having been completed during the challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"According to your brief, the construction of this building commenced in 2018 and continued throughout the trying period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of this building, therefore, stands as towering evidence of the determination, hard work and resilience of Harvest House International Church," he said.

"Through this mammoth project, you demonstrated faith that moves mountains, and you are a living example that with God, all things are possible."

The sprawling 10-acre complex is one of the largest of its kind in Zimbabwe.

It features five seminar halls, a gymnasium, a food court, a restaurant, and a medical centre equipped with a pharmacy, dental surgery, general practitioner services, a blood laboratory, and physiotherapy facilities.

The facility includes multiple boardrooms and six retail outlets available for rent, catering for businesses such as jewellery and clothing.

Bishop Collin Nyathi and his wife Bishop Sarah Nyathi present a gift to President Mnangagwa after he officially commissioned Harvest House International Church in Bulawayo yesterday. - Picture: Obey Sibanda

The President commended the church for integrating community outreach into its mission, noting that the facility will offer both spiritual and socio-economic benefits.

"This structure is one of the largest of its kind in our country. I am, further pleased to learn that in addition to spiritual nourishment, which is the reason for its existence, this building will also provide an outreach to the community.

"It offers other facilities such as a gymnasium, restaurants, health and wellness centre, a mini-mall, recording studios and seminar hall," he said.

President Mnangagwa encouraged the church to expand its presence, particularly in rural areas, in alignment with the Government's Vision 2030 philosophy of "leaving no one and no place behind."

"In line with Vision 2030, I challenge you to plant many more churches in rural areas, no one and no place should be left behind. The gospel should be preached to all our people wherever they are, as it was in the early church," he said.

The President also praised Harvest House International Church for nurturing leaders who contribute significantly to various sectors of society, both locally and abroad.

"Some of these leaders occupy influential positions in our nation, across various sectors of Government and industry while others play their part in socio-economic development in the diaspora. Siyabonga, tinotenda."

"Going forward, I exhort you to scale up initiatives not only to inculcate Godly values and work ethics, but also spur production and productivity among your congregates towards economic prosperity as well as higher quality of life in our motherland," he said.

Harvest House International Church members attend a service in their newly-commissioned church in Bulawayo yesterday

The President emphasised the importance of fostering economic prosperity and improving the quality of life in Zimbabwe.

He further called on the church to support national efforts in combating drug and substance abuse, particularly among the youth.

"The Harvest House Campus Ministry programme at our national institutions of higher education such as the National University of Science and Technology, Bulawayo Polytechnic, the University of Zimbabwe, Hillside Teachers College, Mpilo School of Nursing and United Bulawayo Hospitals School of Nursing among others are welcome," said President Mnangagwa.

"These must also serve to foster unity, peace, love harmony and greater social cohesion in our young adults while improving both their physical and spiritual health."

Highlighting the church's remarkable growth, President Mnangagwa noted that Harvest House International, founded in 1995 by Bishops Dr Collin and Dr Sarah Nyathi, has expanded from eight congregations in a home setting to over 800 branches worldwide, including in Botswana, Namibia, and the United Kingdom.

As the church continues its mission, the President assured it of the Government's unwavering support, emphasising the shared responsibility of building a prosperous Zimbabwe rooted in its African identity and heritage.

"My Government has always cherished the role of the church in nation-building, as the church is a key partner with multi-dimensional responsibilities," said President Mnangagwa.

"We must individually and collectively play our part towards socio-economic development, modernisation and industrialisation of our motherland, Zimbabwe, and the greater continent of Africa. That responsibility lies primarily with us."

President Mnangagwa said the facility will aid in the Government's quest to position Bulawayo as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

"I have said, brick upon brick, stone upon stone, and step by step we are building the Zimbabwe we all want to live in, work in, do business in, and indeed the Zimbabwe we want to worship in," he said, drawing applause from the audience.

"As President and on behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, I join you in celebrating this great achievement which will benefit the church, the City of Bulawayo and our great motherland, Zimbabwe as a whole."

President Mnangagwa also commended the church for its commitment to constructing similar facilities nationwide, including schools, to complement Government programmes.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube hailed the development as transformative.