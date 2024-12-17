Ethiopia: Admin Expects to Cement People to People Ties - Envoy

Somaliland's new administration would bolster cooperation with the peoples' of Ethiopia,Somaliland Ambassador expressed, as he highlighted the significant role Ethiopia has played for regional stability.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Somaliland's Special Envoy to the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD),Ambassador Abdillahi Mohamed Duale expressed his confidence on the newly appointed President of Somaliland to advance the long standing people to people relations.

He also outlined Somaliland's active engagement with IGAD and the AU, where efforts are underway to enhance the region's perception of the state.

These endeavors include promoting the state's achievements in democratic governance and stability to strengthen its case for international recognition, he noted.

While mentioning that the former President Muse Bihi Abdi's peaceful transition of power to Somaliland's newly elected leader, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, the Ambassador described the democratic process as a hallmark of Somaliland's political maturity in a volatile region.

The transition to President Abdirahman marks another milestone for Somaliland, which has consistently demonstrated its commitment to democratic principles for more than three decades. This peaceful transfer of power is being celebrated as a testament to the strength of its democratic institutions, he added.

Mohamed also stated his optimism that the new President and his cabinet would consolidate recent developments in the relations among Horn of African countries.

The renewed collaboration between the peoples of both countries would enhance economic and security cooperation, and infrastructure development, solidifying their longstanding relationship, it was learnt.