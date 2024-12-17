Ethiopia Commences Power Supply Trial From Kenya to Tanzania

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has successfully commenced power supply trial from Kenya to Tanzania, according to local media report.

The East Africa Electric Highway project, a key component of the power infrastructure initiative ,linking Kenya to Tanzania

This milestone follows the successful establishment of the first power connection between Ethiopia and Kenya, made possible by an advanced power supply network, it was learnt.

The subsequent phase of the project, connecting Kenya and Tanzania, has now been completed, allowing for the initiation of trial power distribution.

This regional power connection is set to enhance cooperation among the involved nations by providing a consistent and cost-effective power supply.

The statement further noted that it will also broaden Ethiopia's capacity to supply renewable energy, positioning the country as a leader in promoting green electricity trading in the region. Initial trading efforts are projected to generate approximately USD 200 million annually.

The World Bank, African Development Bank and French Development Cooperative have provided financial support for the project.

"The East African Electric Highway Project's first power connection has been implemented through the infrastructure of power supply from Ethiopia to Kenya.

The project is part of the East African Electric Highway project which is extended to Ethiopia-Kenya power transmission line."

"It can be taken as an indication that the power transmission line is going to be implemented because the Ethiopian-Tanzania power sales agreement is going to be applied."