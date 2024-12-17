Ethiopia: Commission Lunches Agenda Gathering in Oromia State

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC)has commenced agenda gathering at Adama Science and Technology University, Oromia State yesterday.

In his opening remarks, ENDC's Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya indicated that around 320 representatives that would take part in the main National Dialogue council will be selected.

The Chief Commissioner also emphasized the need to hold National Dialogue to resolve differences on national matters sustainably.

Highlighting that ideological differences that is observed among communities, political elites and intellectuals' center around major national issues, he stressed that the paths that have been taken so far, has failed the nation to bring about sustainable solutions.

Thus, the country established National Dialogue commission aiming to reach to consensus through sustainable and inclusive dialogue to address nation's long aged challenges, as to him.

To date, the Chief Commissioner further noted that the commission is undertaking effective activities through identifying nation's major areas of differences through its agenda gathering processes across the country.

Mentioning that the agenda gathering process in Amhara and Tigray states would be expected to follow the Oromia state's agenda gathering, he said it would increase the number of districts that have finalized agenda gathering from 615 to 971.

Agenda gathering process that is going to be facilitated in two phases will be held for nine consecutive days. While more than 7,000 participants that are drawn from 356 districts are expected to take part in the first phase of agenda gathering process, community representatives, political parties, Civic Society Organizations, representatives of different institutions, public figures, government bodies, are among other swould participated in the second phase.

Mesfin called on participants to bring forth major agendas that need to be addressed through the National Dialogue.