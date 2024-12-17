Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and economic and diplomatic hub of Africa, has experienced notable growth in recent years, solidifying its position as a key development center in East Africa.

Mainly, following the Addis Ababa Corridor Development Project, designed to transform the landscape of Addis Ababa, strengthen the city's role as a regional economic and diplomatic hub and improve the living standards of its residents, the city has seen palpable improvements.

Including the construction of new roads and bridges, the development of green parks and recreational centers, fountains and public spaces, the expansion of pedestrian walkways and cycle routes, as well as the restoration of historical sites, the capital city has significantly transformed itself, driving rapid urban growth.

Anyone with a positive mind can witness the tangible impacts of the corridor development initiative - how the capital has revitalized and the way it is shaping Addis Ababa's future.

In fact, the recent infrastructure development of Addis Ababa has been receiving appreciation by various local and international observers, highlighting its impressive progress and rapid transformation- how quickly the capital has transformed into a modern metropolis.

Recently, Busani Ngcaweni, Director-General of the National School of Government in South Africa, reaffirmed this positive reality.

In his article produced under the title "Addis Ababa -- a city of resilience where modernity meets the heart of Africa," and appeared at Daily Maverick - the South African online news publications Ngcaweni said that, Addis Ababa stands as a defiant symbol of motion and progress. Unlike the stasis that has gripped cities like Durban, Luanda, Mombasa and Kinshasa, this mountainous city carves its identity as a hopeful antithesis -- a space where despair melts into the promise of something greater.

According to the Director General, Addis Ababa has become a symbol of development and growth and its forward move is increasingly visible over time.

Ngikaweni, also a renowned South African commentator, stated that Addis Ababa, like cities such as Durban, Luanda, Mombasa, and Kinshasa He elaborated that the city's progress is an indication of the success of its ongoing transformation.

Ngikaweni also highlighted the city's architectural boom; with, the sky-high buildings under construction in Addis Ababa reflect the city's rapid growth. He further mentioned that, like Cairo and Cape Town, Addis Ababa is putting significant effort into fostering development and change to meet the challenges of modernization.

"In every corner, Addis negotiates between the hard truths of its political past and the dream of a brighter African future. It breaks free from the shackles of the sub-city that many old urban spaces have become in both the Global North and the Global South," Ngikaweni.

Skyscrapers rise like glass exclamation points in a narrative crafted by capital, yet there is something fiercely unique here. Unlike Cairo, a city wrestling with the artificial sterility of its "smart city" developments, or Cape Town, caught in the vice of gentrification and privilege preservation, Addis experiments boldly, refusing to be fully captured. There is grace in its evolving beauty, he reiterated.

According to him, in all these, one cannot help but marvel at Addis's meticulous governance. From the airport to the mayor's office, the city radiates an air of order and purpose. Men in orange uniforms overalls sweep the streets with a quiet dignity, while wheelbarrows carry away the dust of change. Beneath every pavement, new water pipes and fiber optic cables are being installed, ensuring the veins of the city pulse with the lifeblood of progress. Walkways and cycle paths are under construction, even if it means breaking and pushing back the boundary walls of banks and embassies.

Traffic lights and roundabouts, often overlooked in the post-colony, act as metaphors for the rhythm of Addis, a rhythm that invites you to pause, to share space, to observe, he added while stating the ongoing development activities.

Mentioning an Inanda proverb: "The future belongs to the united," the Director General said through Agenda 2063, there is a common determination to accelerate national and regional development resulting in jobs and prosperity for all Africans.

In this regard, according to him, Addis is more than just a meeting place; it is a catalyst for unity, a stage where dreams of social and economic transformation take shape.

"The sun rises over Addis to illuminate more than just its streets; it lights the path to a better future for all of Africa. In its clean pavements, its magnificent streetlights, the burgeoning palm trees, its bustling traffic circles, its gentle people, and its soaring ambitions, Addis restores faith -- not just in the city itself, but in the broader African vision of a renaissance -- regular power cuts notwithstanding. Like a great love affair, it challenges you, tempts you, and ultimately leaves you transformed," he remarked.

As for Ngikaweni, Addis, in this new era of growing multipolarity, will continue to embody the spirit of a true "New Flower"--remaining so not merely in name, but in its very essence. The city also stands as a symbol of renewal, embodying the beauty that lies in resilience and hope. Moreover, Addis defies the premature conclusions often drawn about African cities, proving such assessments wrong. Furthermore, Addis challenges the premature judgments frequently made about African cities, disproving such assumptions with its growth and vitality.

Undeniably, the corridor development projects being implemented across the city are not only transforming the landscape and infrastructure of Addis Ababa, but they are also playing a crucial role in building a resilient, sustainable, and thriving capital for future generations. These projects, aside from enhancing connectivity, boosting economic growth and making it a comfortable and attractive place for its residents, will help it to be a vibrant and progressive city for years to come.