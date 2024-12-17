Algeria: Ethiopia, Algeria to Elevate Ties

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) discussed with the Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on ways to reinforce diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Algeria.

The premier met the FM yesterday and received a message sent from the Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"This morning, I welcomed Ahmed Attaf, the Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, to my office. As a Special Envoy, he delivered a message from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,"Abiy wrote on X social media.

He also noted that the discussion encompassed bilateral issues and the means to bolstering the longstanding cooperation between the two nations. "We had fruitful discussions on strengthening the enduring ties between Ethiopia and Algeria."

Similarly, FM Ahmed Attaf also discussed with Foreign Minister GedionTimothewos (PhD) on bilateral and continental issues.

The ministers agreed to revitalize the Joint Ministerial Commission, enhance cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities, according to the information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf arrived in Addis Ababa for an official working visit.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia also reported that the Ugandan People's Defense Forces Chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has met and discussed with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD)yesterday